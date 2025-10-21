Skip to Main content
Lavagna
0
Order Now
Only accepting scheduled orders
Lavagna
50 Lafayette Ave., Suffern, NY
Delivery
Pickup
Bread Service
Starters
Salads
Pinsa ~ Roman Style Pizza
Pasta
Main Event
Sides
Bread Service
Bread Service
$5.00
Starters
Calamari
$16.00
Wings
$16.00
Truffle Fries
$12.00
Josue's Meatball
$19.00
French Onion Soup
$9.00
Salads
Arcobaleno Salad
$19.00
Classic Caesar Salad
$16.00
Buratta and Tomato Salad
$18.00
Pinsa ~ Roman Style Pizza
Margherita
$23.00
Pinsa di Mushroom
$25.00
Figs & Pepperoni
$25.00
Pasta
Paccheri
$25.00
Pappardelle
$25.00
Chitarrina
$28.00
Garganelli
$28.00
Main Event
Rossa De Pollo
$25.00
Controfiletti
$32.00
Branzino Fantasia
$31.00
Sides
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Sautéed Mushrooms
$7.00
Wings
$16.00
Customize your item
Send Anytime...
Optional
Send Anytime
Group Together
Special Instructions
Request advisory
We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
Quantity
1
Add to Cart
$0
Lavagna Location and Hours
(845) 533-4160
50 Lafayette Ave., Suffern, NY 10901
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement