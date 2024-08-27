Lavagna
Crudo
Pinsa ~ Roman Style Pizza
Pasta
Caviar Service
Shareables
Boards
- Board for Two - cured imported meats, artisan cheeses, chef vegetable salads, focaccia bread$34.22
- Board for Four - cured imported meats, artisan cheeses, chef vegetable salads, focaccia bread$68.45
- A selection of House Baked Breads, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting, Whipped Ricotta with Wild Flower Honey, Black Pepper$13.69
Margherita Pinsa
Cauliflower Crust
Please select up to 1
Pizza MODS
Lavagna Location and Hours
(845) 533-4160
Open now • Closes at 9PM