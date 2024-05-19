Lavagna
Crudo
Salads
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza - tomato, Parmigiano, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, e.v.o.o.$17.00
- Mushroom Pizza - whipped ricotta, Sottocenere, thyme, e.v.o.o.$19.00
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza - roasted garlic, tomato, Cacciocavallo cheese, fior di latte mozzarella$20.00
Cauliflower Crust

Pizza MODS
Pasta
- Spring Puttanesca - Chitarra spaghetti, Castelvetrano olives, white anchovy, augala, spring onions, parsley, capers, Calabrian chili, e.v.o.o.$20.00
- Fusilli Pasta, fava Beans, tomato, sausage, parsley, basil, red onion, dried Calabrian chili, e.v.o.o. Pecorino cheese$22.00
- Anelloni Pasta (pasta rings) - Cannellini Bean Puree, Corona beans, & Peas - with e.v.o.o. , parsley, Calabrian chili. oil, garlic, Pecorino cheese$19.00
Caviar Service
Sharables
- Spanish Octopus - chickpeas, Calabrian chili oil, red onion, herbs, lemon, red wine vinegar$25.00
- Fresh Local Black Bass Filet - cherry tomato salad, e.v.o.o., lemon, Cipollini onions$34.00
- Seared Hanger Steak - red wine, Cipollini onions, sea salt, herbs,$33.00
- Chicken Scarpariello = bone-in dark meat chicken, sausage, rosemary, potatoes, white wine$25.00
- Meatballs - (pork, veal, & beef) herbs, scracciatella, e.v.o,o., shaved Parmigiano$18.00
Boards
- Board for Two - cured imported meats, artisan cheeses, chef vegetable salads, focaccia bread$25.00
- Board for Four - cured imported meats, artisan cheeses, chef vegetable salads, focaccia bread$50.00
- Bread Service - assortment of artist breads, whipped ricotta with wild flower honey, black pepper, and exceptional extra virgin olive oil$10.00
