Our History and Philosophy

From our building to our menu, we take what's old and make it new and exciting. Our building was originally built as a bank, and we turned the vault into our beautiful wine cellar. We take standard Italian and Mediterranean fare and put fresh new twists with imported ingredients, local vegetables, and creative flavorings. And our menu? We ditched paper and went back to classic blackboards as a way of easily updating our ever-changing selection.





As for the wine selection, they are all sourced by our Certified Sommelier, Lloyd Leon, curating a selection of wines and beers that he fell in love with during his time spent in Italy, Spain, California, and a few favorites from around the world. Working closely with our Chef, David Werner, and the philosophy of each Winemaker to create a memorable dynamic between food, wine, and the friends and family that you share it with. We are always happy to assist you with your wine selections and food pairings. Feel free to enjoy an old favorite or let us help you, with a degree of experimentation and try something new.





At Lavagna, we offer an upscale casual vibe: delicious, creative small plates paired with the perfect wine for an impromptu meetup any night of the week.