Our History and Philosophy
From our building to our menu, we take what's old and make it new and exciting. Our building was originally built as a bank, and we turned the vault into our beautiful wine cellar. We take standard Italian and Mediterranean fare and put fresh new twists with imported ingredients, local vegetables, and creative flavorings. And our menu? We ditched paper and went back to classic blackboards as a way of easily updating our ever-changing selection.
As for the wine selection, they are all sourced by our Certified Sommelier, Lloyd Leon, curating a selection of wines and beers that he fell in love with during his time spent in Italy, Spain, California, and a few favorites from around the world. Working closely with our Chef, David Werner, and the philosophy of each Winemaker to create a memorable dynamic between food, wine, and the friends and family that you share it with. We are always happy to assist you with your wine selections and food pairings. Feel free to enjoy an old favorite or let us help you, with a degree of experimentation and try something new.
At Lavagna, we offer an upscale casual vibe: delicious, creative small plates paired with the perfect wine for an impromptu meetup any night of the week.
Meet our team
Chef David Werner
Chef David's creative vision is on full display at Lavagna. He is an expert with seafood, pastas, and our signature flatbread pizzas.
Chef David Werner’s background in the study of the arts at the Rocky Mountain School of Art in Denver, are reflected in his creative, “locally sourced” approach to conceiving restaurant and catering menus.
Chef Werner began his culinary training in Denver and then moved on to sous chef positions at Aspen restaurant and Mio Sogno in Philadelphia. Werner was named executive chef of the highly-rated Mompou Tapas Bar in Newark. His passion for what he calls ‘cultural comfort food’ was cultivated while serving as consulting executive chef at Market Restaurant in Montclair and was further developed when he introduced the “locally sourced ” dining concept, with bi-weekly menu changes.
Chef Werner has been with The Leroy House in the West Village. He has also had the chance to work under Chef Wolfgang Puck as the Executive chef at Cut at the Four Seasons in lower Manhattan, Chef Franklin Becker and Chef Kevin Garcia at Point Seven, and Chef John DeLucie working on the multiple outlet brand Spritz and Ainslie.
While here he will bring seasonal change and focus to our menu. Werner believes that our direction at Lavagna should pay honor to and respect to all ingredients. While our menu is going to be seasonally focused, it will also keep true to our vision and move us forward in the direction of a progressive seasonality-driven restaurant with its roots in Italian fare.
Sommelier Lloyd Leon
Our certified Sommelier Lloyd brings over 25 years of experience working in Italian restaurants.