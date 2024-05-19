A clean slate in Suffern

What is Lavagna? In Italian, it means "blackboard". That's where we put our menu, and specials change with the seasons. Look around too... the walls are also blackboards, decorated with artwork by Mike Delaney of Nyack.





After-work drinks, a date night, or a friend meetup all have their home at Lavagna. Our quiet, intimate setting is perfect for conversation and relaxation.





Pull up a barstool and have a glass of wine from our extensive vault. Our wine cellar is world class with over 125 labels available by the bottle and 25 by the glass. Please ask about our full roster of Italian craft beers that will surprise you with their complexity and depth of flavor.





We will pair your beverage with exquisite dishes, salumeria boards with meats and cheeses or a full caviar tasting for a special occasion. We also offer Roman-style flatbread pizzas and other small plates such as pastas, seafood, and Mediterranean specialties.





Our menu is as fresh as our locally-sourced ingredients. Check our website frequently for the newest creations.